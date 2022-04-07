Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Order of execution received for SC death row inmate

(Arizona's Family)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Thursday it had received an order of execution for a death row inmate.

Richard Bernard Moore’s execution is scheduled for April 29, 2022. By law it is required to be four Fridays from the date of the order.

The department said Moore is being asked to choose his method of execution 14 days before the day. Available methods include electric chair and firing squad.

The 57-year-old Moore is convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation from 2001 in Sparanburg County.

In May of 2021 the General Assembly amended the states’ execution laws to allow for death by firing squad for condemned inmates. The state Supreme Court put a stay on firing squads while protocols were put in place and renovations were completed.

In March the department reported it was ready to perform the executions.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas
Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area
Police: Gunshot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach parking garage, 1 hurt

Latest News

VIDEO: Surfside leaders says town fireworks ordinance needs to align with state regulations
.
VIDEO: Arts & Innovation District could get a new look
.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
.
VIDEO: Beachside Chats - Cultural Diversity Month