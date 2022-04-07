Order of execution received for SC death row inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Thursday it had received an order of execution for a death row inmate.

Richard Bernard Moore’s execution is scheduled for April 29, 2022. By law it is required to be four Fridays from the date of the order.

The department said Moore is being asked to choose his method of execution 14 days before the day. Available methods include electric chair and firing squad.

The 57-year-old Moore is convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation from 2001 in Sparanburg County.

In May of 2021 the General Assembly amended the states’ execution laws to allow for death by firing squad for condemned inmates. The state Supreme Court put a stay on firing squads while protocols were put in place and renovations were completed.

In March the department reported it was ready to perform the executions.

