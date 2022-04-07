One in custody, one injured in Florence morning shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after another was injured during a shooting Thursday morning in Florence, police say.

Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to shots fired at 10:10 a.m. in the parking lot of a hotel at 415 South Irby Street.

The victim has been taken to a hospital and the injuries are not life-threatening, according to Brandt. The suspect was apprehended a short distance from the hotel.

The investigation is ongoing.

