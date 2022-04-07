Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One in custody, one injured in Florence morning shooting, police say

Shooting sends four to hospital
Shooting sends four to hospital
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after another was injured during a shooting Thursday morning in Florence, police say.

Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to shots fired at 10:10 a.m. in the parking lot of a hotel at 415 South Irby Street.

The victim has been taken to a hospital and the injuries are not life-threatening, according to Brandt. The suspect was apprehended a short distance from the hotel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas
Police: Gunshot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach parking garage, 1 hurt
Taryn Lee
Police: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
.
VIDEO: Beachside Chats - Cultural Diversity Month
.
VIDEO: North American Vintage Bentley Meet takes Georgetown
Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area