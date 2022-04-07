Man wanted for Georgetown armed robbery, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

The Georgetown Police Department said Keenan Aboola Keith is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in the area of Highmarket Street on April 5.

The victim reportedly told police they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspect, later identified as Keith, took their car keys as well as $800 in cash.

Police said Keith is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400; or by calling 911.

