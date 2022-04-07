Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man wanted for Georgetown armed robbery, police say

Keenan Aboola Keith
Keenan Aboola Keith(Georgetown PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

The Georgetown Police Department said Keenan Aboola Keith is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in the area of Highmarket Street on April 5.

The victim reportedly told police they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspect, later identified as Keith, took their car keys as well as $800 in cash.

Police said Keith is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400; or by calling 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas
Police: Gunshot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach parking garage, 1 hurt
Taryn Lee
Police: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
Video appearing to show dog thrown in Lake Russell.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Deputies charge 2 after video shows dog thrown in Upstate lake
Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area