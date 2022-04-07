Submit a Tip
Horry Electric reporting over 1,000 outages as storms move through area

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of Horry Electric Cooperative customers lost power as storms blew through the area Thursday afternoon.

The utility company is reporting 665 customers without power in the area off Church Street near Conway.

HORRY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE | Outage Map

Horry Electric said crews have been dispatched to the area and determined a broken pole caused the outage. The company said a broken pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours.

In Green Sea, over 400 customers lost power after a tree fell through the lines.

“Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs. We ask that you keep our crews in your prayers as they work,” Horry Electric posted on its Facebook page.

WMBF News checked other major utility companies, and they are not reporting any major outages at this time.

Final round of showers & storms today