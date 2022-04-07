Submit a Tip
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area

Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department said one person was arrested after it conducted an investigation in the Forestbrook area Wednesday night.

The department said that at around 9:20 p.m. officers were in the area of Villa Woods Drive, located just off Forestbrook Road. Officails said residents may have seen officers, detectives and special operations teams in the area.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the HCPD said one person was in custody “in connection to an ongoing investigation.”

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox was at the scene, where a long line of vehicles can be seen down Forestbrook Road as well as police vehicles closer to the intersection of Villa Woods Drive.

Investigation on forestbrook drive. A live look:

Posted by WMBF News on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Officials said there is no threat to the community, and police will be clearing out of the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

