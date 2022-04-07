Horry County leaders to further discuss proposed data connection center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Think of it as a little slice of Silicon Valley in the Grand Strand.

Horry County leaders are set to further discuss plans for a data connection center located at the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

The land in the area is primed and ready for development, and could house and transport data for major tech companies.

With the last major development in the area being a VA Hospital, it would also house the first tech company in the park’s history.

Those in support of the measure say the center would make Horry County a major player in the data industry as a boosters station for data running up and down the east coast.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said a project of this magnitude could open the door to tech companies like Google to set up shop in the Grand Strand.

”That’s at the airport, which is the hub of people coming and going and everything else so it makes it an excellent location for it,” he said. “That’s why we’ve had the park for so long, waiting for the right partner to go in there and develop high-technology applications.”

Vaught also said he hopes whichever tech company would use the facility would be the first of many.

“It’ll act as a sort of like a seed,” he said. “It’s like when you bring in an auto plant somewhere, there’s always going to be other vendors to build plants around it to serve that auto plant. We think the same thing will happen here. Once we get this one thing in.”

The data center would only open around five or so jobs when up and running. The developer has also asked the county to reserve another 20 acres next to the property in the event they’d like to expand.

The proposal will once again go before Horry County Council later this month.

