Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

