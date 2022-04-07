GALLERY: Hail hits Horry County as storms move through area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A line of severe storms brought hail to Horry County on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of WMBF News viewers submitted pictures and videos of hail covering their yards and splashing into their pools.

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was out during the storm and said one of the most intense parts of the storm was near Loris with hailstones as big as golf balls.

The most intense part of the hailstorm near Loris as golf balls started. #SCwx @wmbfnews @NWSWilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/K0ZVjwmIFi — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) April 7, 2022

Source: Vicki Smink

