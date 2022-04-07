Submit a Tip
GALLERY: Hail hits Horry County as storms move through area

Source: Lois Roberts
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A line of severe storms brought hail to Horry County on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of WMBF News viewers submitted pictures and videos of hail covering their yards and splashing into their pools.

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was out during the storm and said one of the most intense parts of the storm was near Loris with hailstones as big as golf balls.

Source: Vicki Smink

