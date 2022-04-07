FIRST ALERT: Final round of showers & storms today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to the final day of showers and storms before sunshine and cooler air returns for the weekend.

TODAY

It’s another warm and soon to be wet start to your Thursday as another round of showers and storms is currently moving into the area. Grab the rain gear for one final time as showers and storms will kick off the day for many of you.

A few showers continue this morning. (WMBF)

Two waves of rain chances look likely today. The first will be through the morning hours with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s with a 40% chance of showers and storms today. (WMBF)

Once the first round of rain exits the area, we will see temperatures climb into the upper 70s today, adding just enough fuel for the second round of showers and storms later this afternoon as the cold front swings through.

We're holding onto a second round of showers later today. (WMBF)

The second round will come along the cold front by the early afternoon hours as one final chance of showers and storms will form from 1-4 PM. Both waves will bring a 40% chance of showers and storms to the region today.

THIS WEEKEND

The cold front moves through the area tonight and ushers in much cooler weather for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by Friday and into the lower to middle 60s by Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning will turn chilly with readings in the upper 30s inland to near 40 at the beaches.

Get ready for a cooler weather. (WMBF)

