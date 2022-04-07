Developers provide new ideas for future of Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders gathered at the John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach to get updates on what’s next for the redevelopment of Myrtle Beach’s downtown area.

Among the leaders was Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, who was looking forward to hearing about plans for the city’s future.

“It’s exciting. We’ve been taking the extra steps to have the right study done by professionals, to make sure we are on track with what we put in the master plan. And is it actually doable? Does it make good business sense? Is it good for our community? So, what we saw today is that these studies are coming back very strong in our favor,” said Bethune.

Architect-company, LS3P, recommended an assessment of Myrtle Beach’s Law Enforcement Complex because there’s been a change in technology across other law agencies that could benefit enforcement in Myrtle Beach. A team of architects would collect data on what law enforcement needs now and what’s needed in the future.

This group would study city services as well.

This will help the city determine if it needs a new building for its services, especially with the growth in the downtown area.

“You are building a little nuclear reactor. As it grows it builds on itself. You will have a theater there, a new library, a new children’s museum, and a new civic complex. So, all of those bring new people and traffic. Customers if you will, to the Arts and Innovation,” said the spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, Mark Kruea.

During the monthly city council meeting workshop, the audience got a glimpse of what downtown Myrtle Beach could look like with new redevelopment in the Art and Innovation District.

A councilmember provided a vision book with ideas for future developers and investors.

The book focuses on the major development in the art and innovation district. It displayed new attractions for tourists, new residential apartments and a new art museum. One of the biggest attractions is a new theater that is estimated to cost the city $10 million.

The city’s main focus is to attract a younger audience to come to downtown Myrtle Beach.

“The Arts and Innovation is a major component of that and the Downtown District Alliance. So today we have an update on where we are with our vision book that will go out to investors and developers. Who we want to attract to the area as well as some of the projects the city is focusing on,” said Bethune.

The cultural committee proposed that the district have more public art displays such as murals and sculptures within city limits.

The committee mentioned for the district to host a mural competition, which will help add a new creative element to downtown.

Overall, these projects could cost roughly about $90,000.

The estimated overall cost for the additions to the Arts and Innovation District is not set yet, nor is the date when construction will start.

