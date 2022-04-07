Damage in Garden City after second night of storms

GARDEN CITY Ga. (WTOC) - More storms raged on Wednesday night. Over in Garden City, one family is picking up the pieces after a massive tree in their front yard fell on top of the home.

When this all happened there were two people in the home, luckily they’re both OK. They say they’re still shaken up and it’s just hard to believe that something like this happened.

The daughter of the woman who owns the home says this is where she grew up.

Billy Atkinson said it all happened around 10 p.m. She says she heard a crack and a snap and that’s when this massive tree fell on the front part of their home.

She says she was in her bedroom in the back of the house at the time. She says she immediately got up to check on her mom and animals.

The tree knocked down the porch and destroyed the bathroom and part of one of the bedrooms. Atkinson says she and her mom were able to get out through the back door. She says it sounded like a “bomb” went off when the tree hit their house.

“I heard loud banging and shaking. The house shook. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. It’s just memories going out the door, but I had good times in the house. Running around, everything else growing up,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson says they’re not sure if the house itself is salvageable, but that most of their belongings inside are. She says neighbors have been great and so kind helping them out. I even saw one bring them food and drinks.

She says a neighbor is also going to help get the tree off. Police, fire, and the Red Cross responded Wednesday night.

