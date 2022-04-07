Submit a Tip
Church not using ‘white music’ in worship services during Lent

An Illinois church said it is “Fasting From Whiteness” for Lent.
An Illinois church said it is "Fasting From Whiteness" for Lent.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK PARK, Ill. (Gray News) - A church in Illinois is ‘Fasting from Whiteness’ during the season of Lent.

Lead Pastor John Edgerton at the First United Church of Oak Park wrote in a March newsletter that the church’s worship services during Lent would not use any music or liturgy written or composed by white people. And that First United would be doing a mix of giving something up and taking something on.

According to Edgerton, the music during Lent will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, South African freedom songs, Native American traditions and others.

Edgerton also noted that the church would be offering a weekly program entitled “Tell Me the Truth About Racism,” a six-week series with Sunday meetings.

On Wednesday, the church updated its online content, releasing a statement about how some are questioning its message:

“Our Lenten theme has spurred considerable discussion, with some people questioning the message. In practice with the Lenten spiritual discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color. Our worship services in Lent have been diverse and beautiful. We pray that God oils the hinges of our hearts’ doors that they might swing open gently to receive the good news of Christ’s resurrection, which we all await at the culmination of Lent.”

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Lent is a 40-day Christian season of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday.

