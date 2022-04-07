Submit a Tip
The 12th Annual Marshwalk Masters is happening this Saturday

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Break out the golf gear and head to the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet!

The 12th Annual Marshwalk Masters is happening Saturday, April 9th. You can register right now by visiting their website here or heading to their Facebook page.

This is a cash only event. Check in and registration begins at 2pm and ends at 5pm between Drunken Jack’s and Wahoo’s. You must be present to win.

The event will include the opportunity to play 9 holes at each of the Marshwalk restaurants. Over $1200 in cash and prizes will be awarded. There’s even a category for best dressed.

Come along with us for all the fun details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

