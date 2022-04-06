Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two men plead guilty in 2019 Myrtle Beach killing

Joerael Bratten and Walter Cuttino
Joerael Bratten and Walter Cuttino(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men entered guilty pleas Tuesday for a 2019 Myrtle Beach killing before the start of their trials.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Joerael Bratten, 29, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted murder for a shooting that left Anthony McNeil dead and another man injured.

Walter Cuttino, 28, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.

Bratten went to McNeil’s house in April 2019 “under the guise of looking for marijuana to purchase,” the solicitor’s office said. Once at the home, Bratten attempted to rob McNeil, 23, and shot him four times before fleeing the scene.

The solicitor’s office said Bratten also shot another man once in the leg.

Police quickly identified Bratten as a suspect using real-time crime cameras and tracked him to a bus stop in Florence three days after. It is believed Bratten was trying to return to Connecticut, where he is originally from, according to the solicitor’s office.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Bratten to 25 years for voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder. Bratten must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for release. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cuttino was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended to five years probation.

“This was a senseless killing by the defendant. It was also a parent’s worst nightmare to have this happen to their son near their own home,” said senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford. “The brave witnesses in this case, especially Mr. McNeil’s parents, were vital to the quick and successful investigation and subsequent arrest by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms are possible .
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
Crews are battling the 20-acre fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road. They were called to...
Horry County Fire Rescue: 20-acre fire in Conway area contained, smoke remains
Emily Rodgers
Woman faces hit-and-run charge after crash involving golf cart in Garden City

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Rape Crisis Center holds ribbon cutting for new leader
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Rape Crisis Center holds ribbon cutting for new leader
South Carolina House holds moment of silence after deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting.
Lawmakers hold moment of silent prayer for Upstate middle school shooting
Jerome Jenkins
S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
Taryn Lee
Police: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU