Two men plead guilty in 2019 Myrtle Beach killing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men entered guilty pleas Tuesday for a 2019 Myrtle Beach killing before the start of their trials.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Joerael Bratten, 29, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted murder for a shooting that left Anthony McNeil dead and another man injured.

Walter Cuttino, 28, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.

Bratten went to McNeil’s house in April 2019 “under the guise of looking for marijuana to purchase,” the solicitor’s office said. Once at the home, Bratten attempted to rob McNeil, 23, and shot him four times before fleeing the scene.

The solicitor’s office said Bratten also shot another man once in the leg.

Police quickly identified Bratten as a suspect using real-time crime cameras and tracked him to a bus stop in Florence three days after. It is believed Bratten was trying to return to Connecticut, where he is originally from, according to the solicitor’s office.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Bratten to 25 years for voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder. Bratten must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for release. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cuttino was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended to five years probation.

“This was a senseless killing by the defendant. It was also a parent’s worst nightmare to have this happen to their son near their own home,” said senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford. “The brave witnesses in this case, especially Mr. McNeil’s parents, were vital to the quick and successful investigation and subsequent arrest by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.”

