2 dead, 1 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference on Wednesday that a second victim had died following the shooting however, the victim is in grave condition on life support.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gunman has died after a shooting at Frankische USA LP Manufacturing plant.

Deputies responded to an active shooter armed with an AR-style rifle at the plant on AM Ellison Road around 10:34 p.m. Tuesday night. Two victims were transported to the hospital with injuries. Deputies said a man who was shot at the plant is in grave condition on life support.

The second victim, a woman, was only grazed by a bullet and will recover, the sheriff said.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot before deputies were able to take them into custody. He added that no deputies fired their weapons during the incident.

The coroner’s office identified the shooter as Bruce D. Vandermosten, Jr., 51, of Anderson. He was a former employee at the plant who quit his job the day before.

On Sunday, April 10, the coroner identified the victim of the shooting as Iain Samuel Peare, 24, of Belton. The coroner said Peare died at 3:26 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the head.

As for the motive for the shooting, McBride said, “We just don’t understand why crazy people do crazy things.”

He said investigators are looking into reports that Vandermosten was infatuated with a coworker who didn’t reciprocate his feelings.

The sheriff said the two employees who were wounded were “opportunistic” victims that were not specifically targeted.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride and Coroner Greg Shore address the media after the plant shooting on Tuesday night

McBride said there were 30 employees at the plant when the shooting began. All of them got out safely, except for the two injured. According to McBride, employees at nearby Tipsy Tavern helped those escaping from the plant and called 911.

McBride commended the employees of Tipsy Tavern for their actions during the shooting.

“Tipsy Tavern helped keep a lot of folks safe there,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office took plant employees over to another location to be reunited with their families after the scene was cleared.

The wife of an employee at Fraenkische industrial plant in Anderson County speaks about the night an active shooter entered the plant.

The sheriff’s office performed active shooter training at the Fraenkische plant approximately a year ago.

“That could have saved some lives,” McBride said. “We’d like to think that is probably the case.”

The Fraenkische plant is a member of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce. The organization released the following statement:

“We are incredibly heartbroken to learn about the horrific incident at one of our beloved industries. To hear that one of our industry leaders suffered such a loss leaves us speechless. “We are with our Anderson County community, businesses and law enforcement to support in any way we can during this time. The victims, their families, and the witnesses of this horror have our full prayers, thoughts and support.”

Buses arrive after plant shooting ends (FOX Carolina)

Wednesday morning, the flags at the plant were lowered to half staff. We’re told work on Wednesday was also canceled but will likely resume Thursday, April 7.

The Coroner’s Office, The Anderson Police Department, Highway Patrol, Anderson EMS and the Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

