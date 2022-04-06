Submit a Tip
Trying out Millstone Biscuit Company in Garden City

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If a warm, buttery biscuit is your love language, you have to try Millstone Biscuit Company in Garden City.

Serving breakfast and lunch, they’ve been open in the area about a year and a half. We loved taste testing some of their most popular menu items, heading back into the kitchen for some secrets, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Latest News

Overview of Millstone Biscuit Co.
Breakfast Burrito at Millstone Biscuit Co.
Making Biscuits at Millstone Biscuit Co.
Menu items at Millstone Biscuit Co.