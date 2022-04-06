Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas

Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina(Meka Clark)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - A tornado emergency in South Carolina knocked down trees and power lines, flipped things and ripped roofs off homes.

Damaged trampoline off Hwy. 78 in Conway
Damaged trampoline off Hwy. 78 in Conway(WMBF)

Residents in Florence, Marion, Darlington, and Horry Counties reported downed trees.

In Conway, trees crashed to the ground and in Myrtle Beach, wind gusts up to 28.4 mph were recorded in Waterbridge at Carolina Forest.

Over 200 Pee Dee Electric Co-op customers were without power as of 10 p.m.

pee dee outages map
pee dee outages map(WMBF)

Residents in Galivants Ferry reported part of a porch roof was blown off and a shed was blown onto a vehicle.

In Britons Neck there were reports of a possible tornado touching down.

April 5 initial storm damage reported
April 5 initial storm damage reported(WMBF)

The National Weather Service said was a large and extremely dangerous tornado passed over Allendale around 4 p.m. and the state sent search and rescue teams to assist officials. Allendale also reported downed trees and power lines.

Click to view slide show of damage in Allendale

Viewer video of a possible tornado near the I-16 and Hwy 119 area in Bryan County

Official reports from the National Weather Service to determine if tornadoes did touch down and their severity will be released at a later date.

Outside the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas, multiple tornadoes were spotted.

Viewer video of a possible tornado near the I-16 and Hwy 119 area in Bryan County.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina. The outages came on a day when the National Weather Service issued a nonstop stream of tornado warnings for hours as the storm system tore across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms are possible .
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday
Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
Crews are battling the 20-acre fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road. They were called to...
Horry County Fire Rescue: 20-acre fire in Conway area contained, smoke remains

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm
A few storms are possible .
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday
Allendale County tornado caught on camera.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado in Allendale County, SC
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas