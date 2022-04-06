Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - A tornado emergency in South Carolina knocked down trees and power lines, flipped things and ripped roofs off homes.

Damaged trampoline off Hwy. 78 in Conway (WMBF)

Residents in Florence, Marion, Darlington, and Horry Counties reported downed trees.

In Conway, trees crashed to the ground and in Myrtle Beach, wind gusts up to 28.4 mph were recorded in Waterbridge at Carolina Forest.

Over 200 Pee Dee Electric Co-op customers were without power as of 10 p.m.

pee dee outages map (WMBF)

Residents in Galivants Ferry reported part of a porch roof was blown off and a shed was blown onto a vehicle.

In Britons Neck there were reports of a possible tornado touching down.

April 5 initial storm damage reported (WMBF)

The National Weather Service said was a large and extremely dangerous tornado passed over Allendale around 4 p.m. and the state sent search and rescue teams to assist officials. Allendale also reported downed trees and power lines.

Viewer video of a possible tornado near the I-16 and Hwy 119 area in Bryan County

Official reports from the National Weather Service to determine if tornadoes did touch down and their severity will be released at a later date.

Outside the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas, multiple tornadoes were spotted.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina. The outages came on a day when the National Weather Service issued a nonstop stream of tornado warnings for hours as the storm system tore across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

