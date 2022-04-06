South Carolina’s NCAA title parade set for April 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and its fans will celebrate the team’s second NCAA Tournament title with a parade in the city of Columbia on April 13.

Columbia Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann announced on social media that the city would hold a downtown parade ending at the Statehouse at 6 p.m. next Wednesday.

South Carolina captured the national title with a 64-49 win over UConn in Minneapolis last Sunday night.

The Gamecocks have won the NCAA Tournament twice in the past five years, taking the 2017 crown previously. South Carolina was ranked No. 1 wire-to-wire this season.

