S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The death sentence for a man convicted in the 2015 Sunhouse armed robbery and murder will stand.

The South Carolina Supreme Court upheld Jerome Jenkins’ conviction and death sentence in an opinion that was filed on Wednesday.

He was convicted in 2019 in the armed robbery and murder of 40-year-old clerk Bala Parachuri at the Sunhouse convenience store in Longs. Authorities said Jenkins is also connected to another armed robbery a few weeks later at a Sunhouse store that left 30-year-old clerk Trisha Stull dead, as well as the armed robbery of the Scotchman store on Lake Arrowhead Road on the same day.

Jenkins’ defense claimed that several errors were made during his trial that led to a jury sentencing him to death.

He alleged that the trial court denied him the right to plead guilty and be sentenced by a jury. He also argued that the court refused to admit a statement made by an expert witness into evidence. Jenkins also claimed two jurors selected for the case didn’t meet the qualifications in the death penalty case.

After reviewing the arguments made, the state Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty was not an excessive sentence.

“Jenkins’ admission to those crimes coupled with the aggravating circumstances of Jenkins’ future dangerousness and the evidence that Jenkins committed two more armed robberies and a murder just weeks later leads us to conclude the death sentence was neither excessive nor disproportionate,” the state Supreme Court stated.

Jenkins is currently being held at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. An execution date has not been set.

Two other men were also charged in the armed robberies and murders.

McKinley Daniels pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He also faced the death penalty but the court found him intellectually disabled and ordered he not be prosecuted under the death penalty.

James Daniels was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

