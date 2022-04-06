Police: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Summerville woman has been arrested in connection to an alleged burglary and assault at an apartment near Coastal Carolina University.

According to a report from Conway police, officers were called on March 11 to 640 Highway 544 for a burglary that happened five days earlier.

Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Taryn Lee, was armed when she came to the apartment with two others.

One of the victims reported that her bedroom door was kicked in and that she was punched, causing swelling to her forehead and eye.

The arrest warrant stated that Lee damaged a television and a refrigerator and carried away three pairs of shoes. The total amount of stolen property and damage was estimated at $1,400.

Police said during the alleged incident, the victims were held at gunpoint, preventing them from leaving or contacting authorities.

According to the arrest warrant, Lee told the victims that she would kill them if they notified police.

Online records show Lee was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and first-degree assault and battery.

As of noon Wednesday, no bond has been set on Lee’s charges.

