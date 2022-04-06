North American Vintage Bentley Meet takes Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Bentleys arrived around 12:30 p.m. in Georgetown.

It is the 2022 gathering of the North American Vintage Bentley Meet.

Bentley owners came from all over the country to gather in Charleston with their cars.

They drove to Georgetown to take the cars on tour and have lunch. Cars taking part were from the late 20′s to early 30′s, touring cars built for the roads in Europe. Some newer models also joined and a Rolls Royce.

The event started in 1981 in Woodstock Vermont. Owners say Bentleys are meant for driving so they like to participate in touring events instead of show events. Some gatherings even go across continents.

The first Bentley was built in 1921 and was guaranteed to go 90 mph.

Owners call the sound of the engine a “million-dollar” roar.

