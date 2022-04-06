Submit a Tip
NMB grad Billy Barlow picks up first collegiate win, Clemson beats No. 14 Georgia, 4-3

Clemson freshman and North Myrtle Beach grad Billy Barlow.
Clemson freshman and North Myrtle Beach grad Billy Barlow.(Clemson Baseball)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Barlow pitched 5.0 strong innings and Clemson hit three home runs in its 4-3 victory over No. 10 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series, improved to 19-9, while the Bulldogs dropped to 22-7. The two teams conclude their season series at Georgia on April 19.

Barlow (1-2) earned his first career win by facing only two batters over the minimum in 5.0 innings pitched. He gave up three hits, one run and one walk with five strikeouts. Ryan Ammons pitched the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year. Georgia starter Hank Bearden (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded two runs on two hits in 1.0 innings pitched.

Cole Wagner lined a solo homer in the top of the first inning, then Cooper Ingle and Blake Wright hit solo homers on back-to-back pitches in the bottom of the first inning. It was Ingle’s fifth homer and Wright’s sixth homer of the season, and it was Clemson’s first back-to-back homers since 2019. Max Wagner doubled the Tigers’ lead in the third inning with a sacrifice fly.

Wagner led off the sixth inning with a homer, his eighth of the year, then Parks Harber crushed a two-run homer in the seventh inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 4-3. Benjamin Blackwell added a single in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Tigers travel northward to take on No. 6 Notre Dame in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 Clemson Athletics. All rights reserved.

