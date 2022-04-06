National Weather Service confirms tornado damage in Horry, Marion counties

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service storm survey team found EF-1 100 mph damage at Bay Road in Brittons Neck in Marion County.

NWS also confirmed EF-0 tornado damage near Dog Bluff in Horry County from the same storm that produced EF-1 tornado damage in Marion County.

We’re waiting to see if it was one continuous track or two separate tornadoes. More details will come from the NWS Wednesday afternoon.

Between 35 and 40% of all annual tornadoes in the U.S. are rated EF0.

EF1 damage: Cause major damage to mobile homes and automobiles, and can cause minor structural damage to well-constructed homes.

EF tornado scale (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.