Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado damage in Horry, Marion counties

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service storm survey team found EF-1 100 mph damage at Bay Road in Brittons Neck in Marion County.

NWS also confirmed EF-0 tornado damage near Dog Bluff in Horry County from the same storm that produced EF-1 tornado damage in Marion County.

We’re waiting to see if it was one continuous track or two separate tornadoes. More details will come from the NWS Wednesday afternoon.

Between 35 and 40% of all annual tornadoes in the U.S. are rated EF0.

EF1 damage: Cause major damage to mobile homes and automobiles, and can cause minor structural damage to well-constructed homes.

EF tornado scale
EF tornado scale(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms are possible .
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
Crews are battling the 20-acre fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road. They were called to...
Horry County Fire Rescue: 20-acre fire in Conway area contained, smoke remains
Emily Rodgers
Woman faces hit-and-run charge after crash involving golf cart in Garden City

Latest News

VIDEO: National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado damage in Marion County
VIDEO: National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado damage in Marion County
1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
Another round of storms today & Thursday
Another round of storms today & Thursday
Another round of storms today & Thursday