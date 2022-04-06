National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado damage in Marion County
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service storm survey team found EF-1 100 mph damage at Bay Road in Brittons Neck in Marion County.
More details will come from the NWS Wednesday afternoon.
Between 35 and 40% of all annual tornadoes in the U.S. are rated EF0.
EF1 damage: Cause major damage to mobile homes and automobiles, and can cause minor structural damage to well-constructed homes.
