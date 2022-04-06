Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting that injured pregnant woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man will spend over three decades in prison after pleading guilty to a shooting that left a pregnant woman hurt.

The 15th Circut Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 37-year-old Dustin Anthony Butler pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, first-degree domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Butler was charged in a January 2020 incident in which prosecutors said he shot his then-pregnant girlfriend in the head during an argument. Authorities said he then left the victim in the roadway near the intersection of Mt. Olive Church Road and Bay View Road in the Green Sea area.

The victim and the unborn child both survived the shooting.

Butler was arrested in Laurinburg, North Carolina, hours after the shooting. He was later extradited and formally charged.

After his guilty plea, a judge sentenced Butler to 30 years on the attempted murder charge, as well as five years each on the two weapons charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

The solicitor’s office added that Butler must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

