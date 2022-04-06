Marlboro County man wanted in connection to deadly Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is now wanted after a shooting left one person dead in North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Laurinburg Police Department said 32-year-old Quentin Dovontay Graham, of McColl, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at around 3:40 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of Hood Drive, where they found a victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police said that the victim, later identified as Titus Tyrone Reddick, died after being taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 910-276-3211.

