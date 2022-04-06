Marion police chief resigns after less than two years on the job

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford has resigned after less than two years on the job.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said Crawford submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

Brady added that Crawford is returning to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for 25 years before becoming Marion’s chief of police in December 2020.

Crawford replaced Keith Parks, who resigned after being on the job for less than two months.

According to Brady, Crawford felt going back to the sheriff’s office was a better fit for him. The mayor added that he still has a good relationship with Crawford and wishes him the best.

Tony Flowers will serve as interim police chief, Brady said.

Flowers served as Marion police chief beginning in 2018 before resigning in August 2020.

