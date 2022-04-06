Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man dies in Scotland County crash after leading police on pursuit

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police said a man died after leading officers on a pursuit in Laurinburg early Wednesday.

The Laurinburg Police Department said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind a local business at around 7 a.m.

Police then approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver before he began driving away.

Officers then pursued the driver through city limits and into Scotland County before the driver lost control of the vehicle on X-Way Road.

Police said the vehicle ran off the roadway and flipped multiple times before crashing through a fence and stopping in a backyard on its roof.

The driver died as a result of the crash. He was later identified as 32-year-old Ezekiel Anthony Troyon, of Hampstead, North Carolina.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms are possible .
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
Emily Rodgers
Woman faces hit-and-run charge after crash involving golf cart in Garden City
Crews are battling the 20-acre fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road. They were called to...
Horry County Fire Rescue: 20-acre fire in Conway area contained, smoke remains

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
Authorities find unloaded firearm at Hannah-Pamplico High School after tip, official says
Quentin Dovontay Graham
Marlboro County man wanted in connection to deadly Laurinburg shooting