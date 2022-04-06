Man dies in Scotland County crash after leading police on pursuit

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police said a man died after leading officers on a pursuit in Laurinburg early Wednesday.

The Laurinburg Police Department said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind a local business at around 7 a.m.

Police then approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver before he began driving away.

Officers then pursued the driver through city limits and into Scotland County before the driver lost control of the vehicle on X-Way Road.

Police said the vehicle ran off the roadway and flipped multiple times before crashing through a fence and stopping in a backyard on its roof.

The driver died as a result of the crash. He was later identified as 32-year-old Ezekiel Anthony Troyon, of Hampstead, North Carolina.

No other details were immediately available.

