Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax

Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police said they arrested a woman accused of accidentally sending her child to day care with various drugs in the child’s lunch bag.

According to an arrest report, it happened Tuesday in Ouachita Parish. Authorities said a state trooper received a call from a day care regarding a child dropped off by Jennifer Wise, 35.

The report states that a search of the bag revealed about one gram of methamphetamine, five and a half clonazepam pills, and half a bar of Xanax.

Wise was located at her home. She reportedly told police that she had misplaced the drugs and had been looking for them.

State police said she also told investigators she had an “eight ball” of meth in her room. Investigators said they searched the room and found about nine grams of meth, and scales and baggies they said are commonly used in the distribution of drugs.

Police said she admitted to buying all of the drugs for $75 the day prior.

She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on six different drug charges, four of which are felonies, including possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms are possible .
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
Crews are battling the 20-acre fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road. They were called to...
Horry County Fire Rescue: 20-acre fire in Conway area contained, smoke remains
Emily Rodgers
Woman faces hit-and-run charge after crash involving golf cart in Garden City

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Rape Crisis Center holds ribbon cutting for new leader
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Rape Crisis Center holds ribbon cutting for new leader
Body cam video shows 18-year-old's claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie
The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
Shooting at Anderson County Plant
Shooter dead, 2 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting