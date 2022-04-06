Submit a Tip
Lake City holds inaugural Food Truck Rodeo this Saturday

Lake City Food Truck Rodeo
Lake City Food Truck Rodeo(Lake City)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City is holding its inaugural Food Truck Rodeo this Saturday, April 9 on Sauls Street.

This is the first year for the Food Truck Rodeo in Lake City and is a way for the City Administration to give back to the community and build constructive relationships with our citizens.

“Our staff is anxious and excited about putting this on and it makes us feel needed and wanted that we can give back to the community that supports us on a daily basis,” said William A. Hall, city administrator. “It’s important for us to provide ways for the City of Lake City community to come together and show that we are more than just a place of business,” said William A. Hall, city administrator. “Events like the Food Truck Rodeo advertise what City of Lake City is all about and showcase what we can offer as a home and a business location to live, work, play, and visit.”

Kicking off at 10 a.m., the Rodeo includes:

  • Food trucks
  • Carnival rides
  • A stilt-walker with balloon animals
  • A free 55-foot video game theater
  • Cornhole Tournament and open play: The Cornhole Tournament is a 32-player, single-elimination bracket tournament with a $100 grand prize and trophies for first and second place. The tournament entry fee is $5 per person, and you can sign up at the Finance Department in the City Administration Building or on the day of the Rodeo at the tournament tent.
  • Pony rides
  • Music all day, including a DJ and two concerts featuring covers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, and Katie Perry. Local musicians Touch Band will perform at noon and Queen’s Court will take the stage beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

