‘Just a good time’: New ballpark set to open to help grow sports tourism in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Flamingos will have a brand new ballpark for opening day in May.

“Expect fun expect bright pink and just a good time,” said Charlie Gallagher, the partnership activation manager for the Florence Flamingos.

The collegiate summer ball team used to play at Francis Marion University, but now they will call Carolina Bank Field their new home.

“Behind home plate, we have our five-star automotive club which is our premier space which is something that’s really cool,” said Cameron Kovach, the club president. “Super unique for the city of Florence. We’ll have some field-level seats, a party deck, a biergarten, a couple dugout suites. So everything is really driven towards the customer experience and making sure our fans have a really good time at the ballpark.”

The city of Florence broke ground on the stadium in March of 2021. The stadium is expected to hold 1,500 people.

The total cost to build is between $16-19 million.

“I think it’s going to be awesome for the community,” said Gallagher. “We have a lot of people who visit surrounding areas. So think is going to offer some local entertainment and the opportunity for people to come together.

The stadium is being built adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence tennis center as part of a bigger sports complex.

“There’s a lot of potential here besides way beyond just our 25 home games,” said Kovach.

Besides baseball games, people can expect to see multiple different types of sporting and entertainment events held at the Carolina Bank Field.

