FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The risk of severe storms has ended across the area.

Numerous reports of tornadoes and wind damage continue to come in across the state, but the threat of severe storms has ended for the night.

Wednesday will see another opportunity for strong to severe storm, but they will be much more isolated and with overall lower threat level.

Tonight will see clearing skies with areas of fog and temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 60s.

A few storms are possible . (WMBF)

Wednesday will mostly cloudy, warm and rather humid. By the afternoon and evening, hit or miss showers and storms will develop. These storms will not be as widespread as on Tuesday. However, enough energy remains in the atmosphere for a few isolated strong to severe storms to develop.

A few afternoon and evening storms are possible. (WMBF)

With less wind shear present in the atmosphere, the tornado risk is lower, but some of the storms could produce gusty winds and hail. A LEVEL 2 severe storm risk is in place for most of the area.

A few severe storms will be possible on Wednesday. (WMBF)

