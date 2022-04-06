Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday

By Andrew Dockery and Jamie Arnold
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The risk of severe storms has ended across the area.

Numerous reports of tornadoes and wind damage continue to come in across the state, but the threat of severe storms has ended for the night.

Wednesday will see another opportunity for strong to severe storm, but they will be much more isolated and with overall lower threat level.

Tonight will see clearing skies with areas of fog and temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 60s.

A few storms are possible .
A few storms are possible .(WMBF)

Wednesday will mostly cloudy, warm and rather humid. By the afternoon and evening, hit or miss showers and storms will develop. These storms will not be as widespread as on Tuesday. However, enough energy remains in the atmosphere for a few isolated strong to severe storms to develop.

A few afternoon and evening storms are possible.
A few afternoon and evening storms are possible.(WMBF)

With less wind shear present in the atmosphere, the tornado risk is lower, but some of the storms could produce gusty winds and hail. A LEVEL 2 severe storm risk is in place for most of the area.

A few severe storms will be possible on Wednesday.
A few severe storms will be possible on Wednesday.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
Crews are battling the 20-acre fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road. They were called to...
Horry County Fire Rescue: 20-acre fire in Conway area contained, smoke remains

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas
Allendale County tornado caught on camera.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado in Allendale County, SC
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas