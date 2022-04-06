Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Another round of storms today & Thursday

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a busy Tuesday across the Deep South, the risk for storms continues again today. Thankfully for us, the threat for severe weather is lower here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The threat for severe weather is lower for today but a few storms could be on the strong side.(WMBF)

The latest outlook has placed the Grand Strand in a LEVEL 1 severe weather threat with a LEVEL 2 threat to the southwest, including Georgetown County today.

The best threat for severe weather will exist across Georgia and into Alabama where a LEVEL 3 severe weather risk is out for the region this afternoon.

Storm chances increase to 40% for the evening hours before a 60% chance of showers moves in overnight and into Thursday morning.(WMBF)

Despite some areas of sunshine early, today will be more clouds, warm and rather humid for the start of April. As we head into the afternoon and evening, hit or miss showers and storms will develop. These storms will not be as widespread as on Tuesday but enough energy remains in the atmosphere for a few isolated to strong storms. The best coverage in storms will be late into the evening hours as the system moves east. We will increase our rain chances to 60% this evening and continue that 60% chance of showers and storms through Thursday morning.

Showers and storms will develop this afternoon and into the evening hours. It will not be as widespread as what we saw on Tuesday.(WMBF)

With less wind shear present in the atmosphere, the tornado risk is lower, but some of the storms today could produce gusty winds and hail. The cold front will push east into our area early on Thursday bringing the storm chances finally to an end by the early afternoon hours on Thursday.

Rain chances will actually increase overnight and into Thursday morning, especially for the Grand Strand.(WMBF)

Rain chances finally come to an end by Thursday afternoon and the cooler air moves into the region just in time for the weekend. Highs will fall into the 60s for highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After Thursday, we clear out and cool down just in time for the weekend.(WMBF)

