Authorities find unloaded firearm at Hannah-Pamplico High School after tip, official says

School with police lights
(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A tip led authorities in locating an unloaded firearm at a Pee Dee high school on Wednesday, according to a district official.

Florence County School District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent said a student reported finding the weapon to the guidance counselor. Vincent said the school’s principal, Sterling Mosby, then acted on the report.

School and law enforcement officials then found the unloaded handgun on a student, who was taken into custody by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent said the student was released to their parent pending an administrative hearing and charges.

“Mr. Mosby has indicated that he is pleased that the school can be a safe place when students work with faculty, staff, and law enforcement officers in communicating suspicious activity,” the superintendent added.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

