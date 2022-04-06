14th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival happens April 30

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Happening at the Grand Park at The Market Common on Saturday, April 30th from 9am-4pm is the Ground Zero Dragon Boast Festival. This is the biggest fundraiser that Ground Zero does every year.

There are many ways to get involved by being a paddler, sponsor, vendor or a volunteer. If you are interested in competing in the race you can still register at https://www.mygroundzero.com/dragon-boat

This event will be a full day of fun with music, food, drinks, a family fun zone and of course, awards for the paddlers.

