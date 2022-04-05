Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday, according to the coroner’s office.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the woman as Kathy Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, N.C.

Holderfield was reportedly found floating in the area of Colonial Mall.

Willard said Holderfield’s husband reported her missing from their Barefoot area condo Monday morning.

Holderfield’s time of death is currently listed as undermined, but Willard said she passed away sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating.

