Woman faces hit-and-run charge after crash involving golf cart in Garden City

Emily Rodgers
Emily Rodgers(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities said a woman hit a golf cart in Garden City and just drove away.

Emily Rodgers was arrested on Monday and charged with hit-and-run.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Feb. 14 around 3 p.m. at the Garden City Connector and Highway 17 Bypass.

Lee said Rogers was driving an SUV when she hit a golf cart that was trying to cross Highway 17 from a private driveway. Lee said Rogers left the scene of the

The driver of the golf cart was also shown as contributing to the crash.

