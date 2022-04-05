Tar Heels and Kansas battle for NCAA basketball championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WITN) -At the half of the NCAA Basketball championship game UNC had a 15 point lead over Kansas 40-25.

The Tar Heels entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed under first-year head coach Hubert Davis and had few expectations by most.

But they’ve made a Cinderella-type run, beating No. 1 Baylor, No. 4 UCLA and No. 2 Duke, in addition to No. 9 Marquette and No. 15 St. Peter’s en route to the title game.

This is the third title-game appearance for UNC in the last six NCAA tournaments and if they win, the school’s first championship since 2017.

On the other hand, Kansas, led by head coach Bill Self, is looking for its first title since 2008.

The two schools have combined for nine NCAA titles and 22 title-game appearances.

