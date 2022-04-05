Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: 4-year-old tried to wake up Pee Dee father after overdose; 1 arrested

Heritage Martin
Heritage Martin(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County man was arrested and charged after deputies said he overdosed around his four-year-old child.

The sheriff’s office was called to a home on Friday on Old McColl Clio Road in the McColl area in reference to an overdose.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 31-year-old Heritage Martin unresponsive with his four-year-old child trying to wake him.

Deputies administered Narcan and took Martin to the hospital.

On Monday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin. During his arrest, deputies said they found him with heroin.

He is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child and possession of heroin.

Martin is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slight increase in severe storm threat levels
FCSO coke bust
Sheriff’s office: Two charged in Florence County with trafficking $3.4M in cocaine
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect

Latest News

VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
Tyler Panzarella
Judge sentences N.C. man to 20 years in death of missing Myrtle Beach man
Nyshawn Jermaine Miles
Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting at Marlboro County home
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash