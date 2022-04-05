Sheriff’s office: 4-year-old tried to wake up Pee Dee father after overdose; 1 arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County man was arrested and charged after deputies said he overdosed around his four-year-old child.

The sheriff’s office was called to a home on Friday on Old McColl Clio Road in the McColl area in reference to an overdose.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 31-year-old Heritage Martin unresponsive with his four-year-old child trying to wake him.

Deputies administered Narcan and took Martin to the hospital.

On Monday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin. During his arrest, deputies said they found him with heroin.

He is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child and possession of heroin.

Martin is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

