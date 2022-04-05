Submit a Tip
Report: Man arrested in Connecticut listed as suspect, victim in Ocean Boulevard shooting

Steven Caldwell
Steven Caldwell(Source: Middletown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report shows a man arrested in Connecticut was also listed as both a suspect and victim in a shooting along Ocean Boulevard nearly two years ago.

Steven Caldwell, 30, was arrested last week after an ongoing drug investigation.

During his arrest, police discovered that Caldwell had an arrest warrant out of Myrtle Beach for attempted murder.

According to an incident report, back on June 30, 2020, police responded to an area along North Ocean Boulevard for a shooting.

When officers arrived they learned the victim, Caldwell, took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

The reporting officer was told Caldwell was shot near Marco Polo Pizzeria and the suspect ran away toward Flagg Street before getting into a vehicle.

Two other suspects have also been arrested in connection to the case, according to public index records.

Myrtle Beach police explained that throughout the course of the investigation they learned that Caldwell’s involvement in the incident. was more than what they originally thought.

Caldwell is currently being held under a $1.25 million bond. It’s not clear when he will be extradited to Myrtle Beach to face the attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

