The Oak Ridge Boys are performing at the Alabama Theatre on Saturday, April 9th

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing at the Alabama Theatre on Saturday, April 9th at 7:00pm. This is one of the stops on their ‘Front Porch Singin’ Tour.

The group is a quartet that includes Duane Allen, Job Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban.

The Oak Ridge Boys have some great country hits and bring 50 years of tradition to each stage they perform on.

Get your tickets now at https://www.alabama-theatre.com/myrtle-beach-shows/oak-ridge-boys/6730

