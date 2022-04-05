Myrtle Beach reminds public of golf cart laws for public roadways

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is reminding the public of golf cart laws for public roadways.

First and foremost, you must have a driver’s license to drive on public roads, not a learner’s permit. That’s a state law, not a city of Myrtle Beach law.

“It must be a full-fledged driver’s license. Plus, the golf cart must have a permit from the SC Department of Motor Vehicles, and the cart must be insured,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Here are other state laws to keep in mind:

Only during daylight hours

Only on secondary streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less

Only up to four miles from the golf cart’s registered address

Only by a licensed driver

Only insured and registered golf carts

Not on primary roads, such as Kings Highway or U.S. 501.

Not on roads where the speed limit is greater than 35 miles per hour

Not on sidewalks or multipurpose lanes, and not in bike lanes

Not with more people than seats in the golf cart

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.