Myrtle Beach reminds public of golf cart laws for public roadways
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is reminding the public of golf cart laws for public roadways.
First and foremost, you must have a driver’s license to drive on public roads, not a learner’s permit. That’s a state law, not a city of Myrtle Beach law.
“It must be a full-fledged driver’s license. Plus, the golf cart must have a permit from the SC Department of Motor Vehicles, and the cart must be insured,” the city said in a Facebook post.
Here are other state laws to keep in mind:
- Only during daylight hours
- Only on secondary streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less
- Only up to four miles from the golf cart’s registered address
- Only by a licensed driver
- Only insured and registered golf carts
- Not on primary roads, such as Kings Highway or U.S. 501.
- Not on roads where the speed limit is greater than 35 miles per hour
- Not on sidewalks or multipurpose lanes, and not in bike lanes
- Not with more people than seats in the golf cart
