Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach reminds public of golf cart laws for public roadways

The city of Myrtle Beach is reminding the public of golf cart laws for public roadways.
The city of Myrtle Beach is reminding the public of golf cart laws for public roadways.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is reminding the public of golf cart laws for public roadways.

First and foremost, you must have a driver’s license to drive on public roads, not a learner’s permit. That’s a state law, not a city of Myrtle Beach law.

“It must be a full-fledged driver’s license. Plus, the golf cart must have a permit from the SC Department of Motor Vehicles, and the cart must be insured,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Here are other state laws to keep in mind:

  • Only during daylight hours
  • Only on secondary streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less
  • Only up to four miles from the golf cart’s registered address
  • Only by a licensed driver
  • Only insured and registered golf carts
  • Not on primary roads, such as Kings Highway or U.S. 501.
  • Not on roads where the speed limit is greater than 35 miles per hour
  • Not on sidewalks or multipurpose lanes, and not in bike lanes
  • Not with more people than seats in the golf cart

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect
A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
.
VIDEO: Strong to severe storms possible by Tuesday night
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this evening