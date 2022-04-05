Myrtle Beach Rape Crisis Center holds ribbon cutting for new leader

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -A new leader is marking new beginnings with a ribbon cutting!

The Rape Crisis Center of Horry and George Counties has a new executive director, Lindy Studds.

The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to welcome her.

According to the Rape Crisis Center, about 45 percent of women and 18 percent of men report being victims of sexual violence.

Studds said the center still has a lot of work to do but is looking forward to the future center.

“It’s very rewarding to come into the office every day and meet without our community partners, and to serve our clients while also providing education and prevention opportunities so we minimize sexual violence in South Carolina moving forward,” said Studds.

She also said one in every five women and one in every 71 men will report being raped.

As the center continues to educate the community, the Board President, Dani Cashion said this month is meaningful to her and the center.

“April is sexual assault awareness month. We are very excited because we are in a new chapter of the organization. We have a refresh of staff and a new Director, so we’re ready to get out in the community, spread awareness, and help with sexual assault prevention,” said Cashion.

The center is a private, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to help sexual violence survivors in the area by providing a 24-Hour hotline, crisis intervention, hospital accompaniment, counseling, referrals and overall victim advocacy.

The Rape Crisis Center is always looking for volunteers to join the team. For anyone in need of the center’s services should call the 24-Hour hotline at 843-448-RAPE.

