Murrells Inlet lotto player wins $100K in Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A lucky Powerball ticket has been sold in Murrells Inlet.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Murrells Inlet lotto player won $100,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

Officials said the ticket was sold at the Speedway #4592, located at 4326 Highway 17.

The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball. The lucky winner added PowerPlay to multiply their $50,000 prize by “two.”

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday night’s drawing were:

2 - 32 - 39 - 46 - 69 and PB: 6

More information on claiming prizes can be found here.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot stands at $246 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 293 million.

