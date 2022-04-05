Murrells Inlet lotto player wins $100K in Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A lucky Powerball ticket has been sold in Murrells Inlet.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Murrells Inlet lotto player won $100,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
Officials said the ticket was sold at the Speedway #4592, located at 4326 Highway 17.
The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball. The lucky winner added PowerPlay to multiply their $50,000 prize by “two.”
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday night’s drawing were:
2 - 32 - 39 - 46 - 69 and PB: 6
More information on claiming prizes can be found here.
Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot stands at $246 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 293 million.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.