Marlboro County High School announces new principal after former school leader’s termination

The Marlboro County School District announced on Monday that Michael Dease will be the high...
The Marlboro County School District announced on Monday that Michael Dease will be the high school’s new principal for the 2022-23 school year.(Source: Marlboro County School District)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marlboro County High School has a new leader at the helm.

The school district announced on Monday that Michael Dease will be the high school’s new principal for the 2022-23 school year.

He is a native of Bennettsville and is a 2002 graduate of Marlboro County High School and a member of the 2001 men’s basketball state championship team. He graduated from Newberry College with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and leisure services and also received a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.

“For the past 15 years, Mr. Dease has dedicated his career to serving students. Students are the primary focus on education and so crucial to what tomorrow holds,” the school district said in a release.

There has been some controversy surrounding the principal position.

The decision to not offer Dr. Jamane Watson a contract for the 2022-23 school year led to a student-led walk-out in February.

Watson told WMBF News that the reason given by the interim superintendent for not renewing his contract was because the district was going in a different direction.

