Longs man arrested, charged in connection to deadly animal cruelty case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said four dogs are on the road to recovery after being taken from a home in the Longs area.

Horry County Police Department’s Environmental Unit served a search warrant on Monday at a home on Kids Lane.

They said they found four emaciated and severely dehydrated dogs at the home, without access to food, water or adequate shelter. All four have been taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center for emergency veterinary care, but they have a long road ahead of them, according to police.

🚨ARREST - ANIMAL CRUELTY🚨 One person has been arrested and four dogs seized in connection with a deadly animal cruelty... Posted by Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Police said that sadly five other dogs were found dead on the property.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Henry Mumford who faces several charges including nine counts of felony ill treatment of animals.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

The Horry County Police Department said the dogs at the animal care center will not be available for adoption or rescue at this time.

The Humane Society of the United States has offered to cover the costs of bone scans for the dogs who were found dead. The department said this will provide more evidence to support the animal cruelty case in court.

To submit a non-emergent, animal-related crime tip to the HCPD Environmental Services Division, email environmentalservices@horrycounty.org

