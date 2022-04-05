Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Judge sentences N.C. man to 20 years in death of missing Myrtle Beach man

Tyler Panzarella
Tyler Panzarella(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a missing Myrtle Beach man.

Tyler Panzarella, 25, of Huntersville, entered an Alford plea on Monday to voluntary manslaughter. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit that they are guilty but recognizes there is enough evidence that a jury would likely convict them.

The plea stems from 25-year-old Kristofer Bowling’s disappearance and murder.

Kristofer Skye Bowling
Kristofer Skye Bowling(Myrtle Beach Police)

Bowling was reported missing in August 2, 2020, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department opened a missing person case. Over the next several weeks, officers conducted an extensive investigation in hopes of finding Bowling.

Authorities said Panzarella, who was also the victim’s roommate, lied and misled police for several weeks before ultimately leading them to his body on Sept. 1, 2020 along Lucas Bay Road near Conway.

RELATED COVERAGE:

During the investigation, it was discovered that Bowling was killed five weeks before his body was found.

A judge sentenced Panzarella to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

Charges remain active against the co-defendant, Nicholas Henry, in the case. He is currently pending extradition from Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slight increase in severe storm threat levels
FCSO coke bust
Sheriff’s office: Two charged in Florence County with trafficking $3.4M in cocaine
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect

Latest News

VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
Heritage Martin
Sheriff’s office: 4-year-old tried to wake up Pee Dee father after overdose; 1 arrested
Nyshawn Jermaine Miles
Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting at Marlboro County home
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash