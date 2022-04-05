Horry County Fire Rescue recommends evacuations due to 20-acre fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and the South Carolina Forestry Commission is on the scene of a fast-moving fire that is about 20 acres in size.

Crews are battling the fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road. They were called to the fire around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution, evacuations have been recommended in the immediate area and Horry County Fire Rescue is in direct contact with those homes.

The agency added that homes are being protected and there are no reported injuries.

Traffic around Highway 22 is currently not being affected by the fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue added that residents and those passing through the area will see smoke for an extended amount of time.

