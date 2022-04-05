HGTC will host their Science Open house tomorrow at the Grand Strand campus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don’t miss HGTC’s Science Open house on Wednesday, April 6th from 4-7pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Come along with us to learn about some of the different programs you can take part in. You can also take advantage of free tuition through 2023.

