HGTC will host their Science Open house tomorrow at the Grand Strand campus

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don’t miss HGTC’s Science Open house on Wednesday, April 6th from 4-7pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Come along with us to learn about some of the different programs you can take part in. You can also take advantage of free tuition through 2023.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

