Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Graham: ‘No forgive and forget’ for Putin

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agreed with President Joe Biden, who called Russian President...
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agreed with President Joe Biden, who called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal."(Gray)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agrees with President Joe Biden’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

Biden made the remarks Monday after Ukrainian officials said a town outside of Kyiv was found littered with bodies of civilians, a scene Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “genocide.”

Graham said this needs to be seen as a turning point and that Putin needs to be removed from power.

“Putin needs to pay. No forgive and forget,” Graham said. “Putin is not a legitimate leader. He needs to be considered a pariah. He should be kicked out of the U.N. as the Ukrainians are requesting. We give security guarantees, the West, to Ukraine, to make sure Putin doesn’t do this again.”

Biden, meanwhile, said he is looking for more sanctions against Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Spanish authorities seized a Russian oligarch’s $90-million yacht at the request of the U.S. Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect
A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
.
VIDEO: Strong to severe storms possible by Tuesday night
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
The city of Myrtle Beach is reminding the public of golf cart laws for public roadways.
Myrtle Beach reminds public of golf cart laws for public roadways